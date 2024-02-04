GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi continues to maintain ‘total silence’ on Manipur, ‘horrific injustice’, says Congress

The Opposition party's attack came a day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah.

February 04, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh addresses the media in New Delhi. File

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh addresses the media in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on February 4 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to maintain a "total silence" on the situation in Manipur, and alleged that he had committed a "horrific injustice" on the people there.

The Opposition party's attack came a day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah.

ALSO READ
Manipur CM Biren Singh to seek meeting with PM

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tagged a media report on the CM’s meeting with Mr. Shah and said, “9 months to the day and yet no meeting with the PM who continues to maintain total silence on Manipur.” “The PM goes to Guwahati for a road show but cannot and will not go to Imphal,” he said.

  

“A horrific ANYAY by the PM on the people of Manipur!” Mr. Ramesh added.

After meeting Mr. Shah, Mr. Singh said the Centre is set to take “some important decisions” in the interests of the people of the state.

During the meeting “matters of paramount importance” concerning Manipur were discussed.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then over 200 people have been killed in the continuing violence.

ALSO READ
Manipur CM Biren Singh says present situation in the state could have been avoided

While a section of Kukis have demanded a separate administration or separation from the Manipur government, the Meitei groups are against it and warned legislators against any such design and asked them to foil such attempts.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. The rest belong to other communities.

Related Topics

Manipur / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / national government / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.