PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant, India’s indigenous aircraft carrier

PTI September 02, 2022 11:12 IST

The Prime Minister commissioned the carrier, built at a cost of ₹20,000 crore, at a function organised at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi

With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, India joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier. Photo: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi on Friday, that put India into a select league of countries with domestic capability to build such large war ships. The Prime Minister commissioned the carrier, built at a cost of ₹20,000 crore, at a function organised at the Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi. With the commissioning of Vikrant, India joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier. The commissioning ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Kerala Governor Arif Mohamad Khan, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar and top officials of Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). Mr. Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the induction of INS Vikrant, named after its predecessor that played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, into the Navy. The carrier is equipped with state-of-the-art features.



