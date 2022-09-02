INS Vikrant an example of India's thrust to making defence sector self-reliant: PM Modi

“INS Vikrant is not a mere war machine but proof of India’s skill and talent. It is special, different,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a Guard of Honour as he arrives for the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commissioned India's first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, saying it is an example of Indian government's thrust to making its defence sector self-reliant and has made the country part of the select group of nations who can indigenously make aircraft carriers.

Mr. Modi also unveiled the Indian Navy's new ensign which drops the St. George’s Cross and incorporates the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Addressing a large gathering at the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant, Mr. Modi said with the new ensign, the country has shed its colonial past.

Till today Indian Naval flags carried a sign of slavery which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

Mr. Modi also spoke about certain features of the aircraft carrier — which he described as a floating airfield, a floating town — and said that power generated in it can light up 5,000 houses.

"INS Vikrant is not a mere war machine but proof of India's skill and talent. It is special, different," Mr. Modi said and highlighted the indigenisation efforts behind the massive ship, including the steel that went into its making.