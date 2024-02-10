Parliamentary proceedings | Five years of 17th Lok Sabha was of reform, perform, transform: PM Modi

February 10, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 said the five years of the 17th Lok Sabha were a period of reform, perform and transform with the country moving towards "big changes" at a fast pace.

In his address in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the Budget session, Mr. Modi said that during the last five years, game-changing reforms were made in which a strong foundation of a 21st century India can be seen.

Parliament Budget Session Updates February 10, 2024

"The country has moved towards big changes at a fast pace and all members of the House made an important contribution. Such works were completed for which people had waited for centuries," the Prime Minister said in the final session before the Lok Sabha polls.

For generations, people had dreamt of one Constitution but this House made that possible by removing Article 370, he said and noted that several important decisions were taken during the 17th Lok Sabha.

"Several challenges were met and the country was given an appropriate direction," Mr. Modi said.

"These five years have been of reform, perform and transform. It is rare that we reform, perform and also see transformation. The country will keep blessing the 17th Lok Sabha," he said.

The Prime Minister thanked MPs and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"You [Birla] always had a smile on your face no matter what happens. You led this House in an impartial manner and I laud you for it. There were times of anger and accusations but you handled these situations with patience and ran the house wisely," Mr. Modi said, hailing Mr. Birla.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Modi said that during the last five years, the "biggest crisis of the century" was seen, and Mr. Birla made arrangements so that parliamentary work is not hampered while ensuring the dignity of the House.

There used to be talk of the need for having a new building in earlier times but the decision of the Speaker made this a reality during the 17th Lok Sabha.

Mr. Modi said the ceremonial installation of the sengol in the House was also made under the Speaker Birla's leadership.

He said the 17th Lok Sabha saw 97% productivity. "We are moving towards the end of the 17th Lok Sabha and we resolve that the productivity should go beyond 100 per cent in the 18th Lok Sabha," Mr. Modi said.

He also hailed the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill and the criminalisation of instant triple talaq.