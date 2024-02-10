February 10, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The outgoing Lok Sabha has 20 vacancies, with the oldest dating back to March last year caused due to the death of Girish Bapat, a BJP member from Pune.

The Election Commission had also received a rap from the Supreme Court for not holding the bypoll in Pune, asserting that people from a constituency cannot be left unrepresented for a long time. Mr. Bapat passed away on March 29 last year.

Trinamool member Mahua Moitra, who represented West Bengal's Krishna Nagar seat in Lok Sabha was expelled from the House for unethical conduct following a report of the Ethics Committee on bribe-for-query allegations against her.

BJP members Rajyavardhan Rathore, who represented Jaipur Rural in Lok Sabha, Diya Kumari (Rajsamand), Balak Nath (Alwar) and RLP member Hanuman Beniwal (Nagaur) quit their respective seats after being elected to the Rajasthan Assembly.

Similarly, BJP members Narendra Singh Tomar, who represented Morena in Lok Sabha, Prahlad Singh Patel (Damoh), Rakesh Singh (Jabalpur), Riti Pathak (Sidhi), Uday Pratap Singh (Hoshangabad) quit after being elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

BJP members Gomti Sai, who represented Raigarh in the Lok Sabha, Renuka Singh Saruta (Surguja) and Arun Sao were elected to the Chhattisgarh Assembly.

Congress members A Revanth Reddy, a Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri, Telangana, Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda), Komtireddy Venkat Reddy (Bhongir) and BRS member Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Medak) resigned after being elected to the Telangana Assembly. Mr. Revanth Reddy was elected as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

BSP member Afzal Ansari was disqualified from Lok Sabha in May last year following his conviction by a special court and a jail term of four years. In December last year, the Supreme Court conditionally suspended the conviction of Ansari, allowing him to attend Lok Sabha proceedings, but barring him from casting his vote in the House or drawing any perks.