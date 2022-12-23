December 23, 2022 10:44 am | Updated 10:58 am IST

Today, the Lok Sabha is expected to take up the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, which repeals 60 outdated laws and rectifies one. Post this, both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha are expected to take up Private Members’ Bills. While 27 such Bills are sought to be introduced in the Upper House, more than a hundred are expected to be introduced in the Lower House. Bills shall also be taken up for consideration and passing in both Houses, including a few proposing Constitutional Amendments.

On December 22, both Houses saw a stormy start as Opposition members demanded a discussion on the India-China border clash in Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh. While the Lok Sabha witnessed many adjournments during the day, Opposition members staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha after a heated back-and-forth with the Chairman. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed Parliament regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country and urged people to wear masks, use sanitisers, maintain social distancing and get precautionary vaccine doses. Later in the day, the Rajya Sabha discussed and passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Winter Session is likely to conclude today, a week ahead of schedule. The session began on December 7.

Explained | What’s on agenda for the 2022 Winter Session of Parliament?

To get a rundown of the day’s developments in Parliament in your inbox, subscribe to our Parliament Watch newsletter here.

Parliament | 10.56 a.m.

Left parties stage protest

The MPs were protesting against privatisation of electricity, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi: Members of Parliament (MPs) of Left parties protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament against the privatisation of electricity. pic.twitter.com/uXltzUYRAp — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022

Parliament | 9.55 a.m.

Notices in Parliament today

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given a notice to adjournment motion, to discuss the border situation with China.

In the Rajya Sabha, CPI(M) MP John Brittas has given a Zero Hour notice expressing his concerns regarding the recommendations of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language to implement Hindi as the medium of instruction in central universities and institutes of national importance.

Rajya Sabha | 10.30 a.m.

On the table at the Rajya Sabha

The House is expected to commence business as usual at 11 a.m. with the laying of papers, reports and statements regarding the status of implementation of various Parliamentary Standing Committee recommendations.

Post Question Hour, the House is expected to take up Private Members’ legislative business. A total of 27 Bills are expected to be introduced in the Upper House, including Bills to repeal the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, and the Waqf Act, 1995, and Bills to amend the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Right of Children of Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the Advocates Act, and several to amend the Constitution.

A further six are expected to be moved for consideration and passing. These are:

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (amendment of article 153 and substitution of articles 155 and 156)- to be moved by Dr. V Sivadasan The Bhagat Singh National Urban Employment Guarantee Bill, 2022- to be moved by Binoy Viswam The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (amendment of articles 217 and 224). - to be moved by P. Wilson The Rights of Persons Affected by Leprosy and Members of their Family (Protection against Discrimination and Guarantee of Social Welfare) Bill, 2021- to be moved by K.T.S Tulsi The Children with Specific Learning Disabilities (Identification and Support in Education) Bill, 2018- to be moved by Vandana Chavan. The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (insertion of new article 3A)- to be moved by V. Vijayasai Reddy.

Lok Sabha | 10.20 a.m.

What’s the agenda for the Lok Sabha?

The House is expected to commence with Question Hour at 11 a.m. Following the laying of papers, reports and Special Mentions under Rule 377, the Lower House is expected to take up the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, which repeals 60 outdated laws and rectifies one.

At 3:30 p.m., the Lok Sabha is expected to take up Private Members’ business. More than a hundred Bills are expected to be introduced, starting with the Compulsory Teaching of Sanskrit Language in Schools Bill, 2019.

Five Bills are expected to be taken up for consideration and passing: