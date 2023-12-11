HamberMenu
Live

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 updates | Amit Shah to present J&K Reservation and Reorganisation Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

The appointments of the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners are also to be discussed

December 11, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Parliament proceedings underway during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Parliament proceedings underway during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The fifth day of the Winter Session of Parliament ended with a walkout staged by the opposition over a report by the Ethics Committee on a “cash-for-query” against TMC MP Mahua Moitra while she was expelled from the Lower House. 

Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha pointed out hunger, poverty and unemployment trends in the country. More than 70 Private Member’s Bills were introduced in the Rajya Sabha in the post-lunch session. Post this, the House took up discussion of the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2022, pertaining to the amendment of articles 154 and substitution of articles 155 and 156. These sections pertain to the office of the governor, including his powers and term in office. 

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session Day 5 Updates

Key bills to be addressed during this session include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023. The appointments of the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners are also to be discussed.

Follow here for all live updates:
