BJP raises issue in Lok Sabha about recovery of huge amount of cash from distillery company linked to Congress MP

Sanjay Seth, the BJP member from Ranchi, raised the issue during the Zero Hour, seeking a reply from the Congress

December 11, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The House witnessed a war of words between BJP and Congress members on the issue. File

The House witnessed a war of words between BJP and Congress members on the issue. File | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP members in the Lok Sabha on December 11 raked up the issue of recovery of a huge amount of cash from a distillery company linked to Congress' Jharkhand Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

Also read: Income Tax raids continue at premises linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu

Sanjay Seth, the BJP member from Ranchi, raised the issue during the Zero Hour, seeking a reply from the Congress.

Several other BJP MPs sitting next to him displayed newspapers with reports of the recovery of cash to drive home their point.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, urged members not to name the Rajya Sabha member and asked them to put down the newspapers.

Mr. Seth also read out a purported tweet of Mr. Sahu in which he had claimed that only the Congress can get rid of corruption.

Also read: Parliament Winter Session December 11 updates

The House witnessed a war of words between the BJP and the Congress members on the issue.

The Congress has already distanced itself from the issue.

"The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dhiraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties," AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh had said in a post on X last week.

The cash seizure in the Income Tax Department's searches against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited owned by the Congress MP's family has been calculated at ₹351 crore and is the "highest-ever" haul in a single action by any probe agency in the country, official sources had said on December 10.

