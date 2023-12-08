December 08, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

The fifth day of the Winter Session of Parliament began with chaos as the Speaker had to adjourn the House within minutes of starting the day’s proceedings following an uproar by the Opposition over a report by the Ethics Committee on a “cash-for-query” case against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, which was scheduled to be tabled today.

On Thursday, the Lower House passed the Central Universities (amendment) Bill, 2023 via a voice vote before it was adjourned for the day. The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, concluded its short-duration discussion on India’s economic state of affairs after a response from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Opposition leaders had pointed out hunger, poverty and unemployment trends in the country.

Key bills to be addressed during this session include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023. The appointments of the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners are also to be discussed.