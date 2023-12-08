HamberMenu
Live

Parliament Winter Session Day 5 LIVE updates | Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid ruckus by Opposition

The key Bills expected to be discussed during the Winter Session include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023.

December 08, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The fifth day of the Winter Session of Parliament began with chaos as the Speaker had to adjourn the House within minutes of starting the day’s proceedings following an uproar by the Opposition over a report by the Ethics Committee on a “cash-for-query” case against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, which was scheduled to be tabled today. 

On Thursday, the Lower House passed the Central Universities (amendment) Bill, 2023 via a voice vote before it was adjourned for the day. The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, concluded its short-duration discussion on India’s economic state of affairs after a response from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Opposition leaders had pointed out hunger, poverty and unemployment trends in the country. 

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session Day 4 Updates

Key bills to be addressed during this session include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023. The appointments of the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners are also to be discussed.

Follow here for all Live updates:
  • December 08, 2023 11:10
    Ethics Committee’s report on Mahua Moitra to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

    A report of the Ethics Committee which recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a “cash-for-query” case is listed for tabling in the Lok Sabha today. The report was earlier listed in the agenda of the lower house for December 4 but was not tabled.

    The revised list of business for Friday issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat has listed the Ethics Committee report as agenda item number 7. Various opposition members have insisted that there should be a discussion on the recommendations before a decision is taken on Moitra.

  • December 08, 2023 11:07
    Proceedings resume in both Houses, Lok Sabha adjourned within minutes

    Soon after proceedings resumed in the Lower House on Friday morning, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon following uproar by the Opposition over an Ethics Panel report set to be submitted in Parliament today.

    The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, began as per listed business of the day with members presenting reports on the table of the House. 

