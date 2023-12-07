December 07, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on the third day of the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, seeks to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing the displaced persons from PoK to the legislative assembly.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the two bills linked to Jammu and Kashmir are aimed at providing justice to those deprived of their rights for over 70 years.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha had held a short-duration discussion on India’s economic state of affairs, with Opposition leaders pointing to worrying hunger, poverty and unemployment trends in the country.

Key bills to be addressed during this session include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023. The appointments of the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners are also to be discussed.

Discussions in both houses to continue today.

