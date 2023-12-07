HamberMenu
Live

Parliament Winter Session Day 4 | J&K reservation bills passed in Lok Sabha, key bills to be addressed today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the two bills linked to Jammu and Kashmir are aimed at providing justice to those deprived of their rights for over 70 years

December 07, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on the third day of the ongoing Winter session of Parliament. 

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, seeks to nominate two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing the displaced persons from PoK to the legislative assembly.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session Day 3 Live updates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the two bills linked to Jammu and Kashmir are aimed at providing justice to those deprived of their rights for over 70 years.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha had held a short-duration discussion on India’s economic state of affairs, with Opposition leaders pointing to worrying hunger, poverty and unemployment trends in the country. 

Key bills to be addressed during this session include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023. The appointments of the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners are also to be discussed. 

Discussions in both houses to continue today. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow here for all Live updates:
  • December 07, 2023 11:14
    J&K Reservation bills to be discussed for three hours in Lok Sabha

    The Business Advisory Committee has allocated two hours each to Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The Chair announces that a joint discussion of the two Bills will be held for three hours today in the Lok Sabha.

  • December 07, 2023 11:12
    Rule 267 notice from AAP MP Raghav Chadha not admitted

    Notice under rule 267 submitted by AAP MP Raghav Chadha is not admitted by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. 

  • December 07, 2023 11:10
    Laying of papers and reports underway in Rajya Sabha

    Papers, reports and statements are laid on the table of the House as usual. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses dismay at members posting acrimonious messages on X. 

  • December 07, 2023 11:06
    Rajya Sabha proceedings kick off at 11 a.m.

    The Rajya Sabha commences proceedings at 11 a.m., with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar presiding 

  • December 07, 2023 11:04
    Lok Sabha proceedings begin at 11 am

    Proceedings commence in the lower house. In the Question Hour, members are putting forth questions relevant to the Civil Aviation Ministry. 

