HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cash-for-query row: Lok Sabha to take up Ethics Committee report on Mahua Moitra’s expulsion

​Lok Sabha will take up Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra’s case approving the Ethics Committee report that recommends her disqualification and the resolution to expel her 

December 07, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The report of the Ethics Committee, recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra in an alleged “cash-for-query” case, will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on December 8.

The report was earlier listed in Lok Sabha agenda last Monday but it was not tabled.

“The Speaker informed me that the Ethics Committee Report along with a resolution will be tabled tomorrow,” Trinamool leader in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, confirmed to reporters.

“Then, I told the Speaker that you have to give us time to speak as every party of the INDIA bloc has opposed it and would want to speak. Though he heard me out, he conveyed a sense that the Chair wants to wrap up everything within 30 minutes,” the Trinamool leader added.

All the major political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, and the Trinamool have issued whips for its members to be present in the House. Once tabled, the Lok Sabha Speaker takes up a resolution and gets the sense of the House and goes by the majority opinion.

Opposition members have insisted that there should be a discussion on the recommendations before a decision is taken on Ms. Moitra. “If the report is tabled, we would insist on a full-fledged discussion as the draft was adopted in two-and-a-half minutes,” Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali, a member of the Ethics Committee who had submitted a dissenting note, said.

At a meeting on November 9, the Ethics Committee, headed by BJP’s Vinod Kumar Sonkar, adopted the report that recommended Ms. Moitra’s expulsion from the lower house.

Six members of the panel, including suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur supported the report, while four members of the panel belonging to Opposition parties gave dissent notes.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / parliament / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.