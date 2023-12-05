Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE updates | Rajya Sabha to discuss current economic situation

December 05, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament, which began on December 4, the Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the death sentence against eight former Indian navy officers by a court in Qatar and demanded that the government must exhaust every resource to bring them back. The much-anticipated report of the Ethics Committee on Trinamool member Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query allegation was not tabled on Monday even though it was listed among papers that would be placed before the House.

As the House began its sitting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with slogans of “ Teesri baar, Modi sarkar [Modi government for a third time]” after the party’s hat-trick win in the Assembly elections, results of which were declared on Sunday. While the Rajya Sabha cleared the Post Office Bill 2023, Lok Sabha passed the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the current economic situation on Tuesday, sources said. A notice given by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien for a short-duration discussion on the current economic situation has been accepted by the Rajya Sabha. The discussion on ‘bolstering the economy to boost equitable growth’ is scheduled to be held from 2 p.m.