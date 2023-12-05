HamberMenu
Live

Parliament Winter Session Day 2 LIVE updates | Rajya Sabha to discuss current economic situation

A notice given by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien for a short-duration discussion on the current economic situation has been accepted by the Rajya Sabha.

December 05, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien leave after the all-party meeting ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, at Parliament Library Building in New Delhi on Saturday. File

MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien leave after the all-party meeting ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, at Parliament Library Building in New Delhi on Saturday. File | Photo Credit: ANI

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament, which began on December 4, the Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the death sentence against eight former Indian navy officers by a court in Qatar and demanded that the government must exhaust every resource to bring them back. The much-anticipated report of the Ethics Committee on Trinamool member Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query allegation was not tabled on Monday even though it was listed among papers that would be placed before the House. 

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session Day 1 updates

As the House began its sitting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with slogans of “ Teesri baar, Modi sarkar [Modi government for a third time]” after the party’s hat-trick win in the Assembly elections, results of which were declared on Sunday. While the Rajya Sabha cleared the Post Office Bill 2023, Lok Sabha passed the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the current economic situation on Tuesday, sources said. A notice given by Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien for a short-duration discussion on the current economic situation has been accepted by the Rajya Sabha. The discussion on ‘bolstering the economy to boost equitable growth’ is scheduled to be held from 2 p.m.

Follow the Hindu for all live updates
  • December 05, 2023 11:02
    Question Hour underway in Lok Sabha
  • December 05, 2023 11:01
    Lok Sabha commences proceedings at 11 am

    The Lok Sabha kicks off proceedings at 11 am with Speaker Om Birla presiding.

  • December 05, 2023 11:01
    Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

    Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in the House. His first order of business is to extend birthday greetings to celebrating members.

