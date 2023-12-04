December 04, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

The Winter Session of the Parliament for 2023 will begin today and will run until December 22.

The leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc are meeting today ostensibly to redraw their strategies to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP both inside the Parliament and in the electoral arena.

On the other hand, after BJP’s massive victory in the Assembly elections, the party will seek to corner the Congress-led Opposition when a report recommending TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s expulsion is expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

The government has presented a heavy legislative agenda for the 15 sittings of the Winter Session with key bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws, a draft legislation to provide for a framework for appointment of the election commissioners.

Some of the bills that are likely to be taken up during the winter session are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023.

The Opposition leaders have also sought discussion in the Parliament on issues such as the situation in Manipur, rising inflation, “misuse” of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, the “imposition” of Hindi through the names of laws, particularly in reference to the three bills to replace the criminal laws.

(With agency inputs)