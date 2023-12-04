HamberMenu
Live

Winter session day 1 LIVE | Lok Sabha adjourns until noon; Rajya Sabha to discuss Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill

The government has presented a heavy legislative agenda for the 15 sittings of the Winter Session with key bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws

December 04, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Parliament winter session for 2023 to begin today

Parliament winter session for 2023 to begin today | Photo Credit: ANI

The Winter Session of the Parliament for 2023 will begin today and will run until December 22. 

The leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc are meeting today ostensibly to redraw their strategies to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP both inside the Parliament and in the electoral arena.

On the other hand, after BJP’s massive victory in the Assembly elections, the party will seek to corner the Congress-led Opposition when a report recommending TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s expulsion is expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

The government has presented a heavy legislative agenda for the 15 sittings of the Winter Session with key bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws, a draft legislation to provide for a framework for appointment of the election commissioners. 

Some of the bills that are likely to be taken up during the winter session are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023. 

The Opposition leaders have also sought discussion in the Parliament on issues such as the situation in Manipur, rising inflation, “misuse” of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, the “imposition” of Hindi through the names of laws, particularly in reference to the three bills to replace the criminal laws.

(With agency inputs)

Follow for more updates:
  • December 04, 2023 11:33
    Privileges Committee meeting to be held in Rajya Sabha over AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s suspension

    Rajya Sabha will hold a Privileges Committee meeting at 12:30 pm today in Parliament, over AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s suspension matter, ANI reported.

    Mr. Chadha was suspended indefinitely from the Parliament on August 11, after facing allegations of not seeking permission from some MPs before including their names in a proposed select committee that would examine the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

  • December 04, 2023 11:29
    Rajya Sabha discusses screentime rise among children, compensation to farmers

    BJP MP Maharashtra Dhananjay Bhimrao drew attention to the plight of farmers in the region, who are affected by extreme weather events, and urged the government to offer compensation.

    Dr. Fauzia Khan of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) raised the issue of growing screen time use among children, which hampers their social, emotional, physical and cognitive abilities. It also makes them vulnerable to child pornography. She proposed developing a policy framework that limits screen time use.

  • December 04, 2023 11:12
    Lower House adjourns until noon after speaker Om Birla objects to member Danish Ali's use of placards

    BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali raised concerns about improper conduct by members of the treasury benches in the previous session of the parliament. Speaker Om Birla objected to Mr Ali holding placards in the house. He asked him to exit the premises. With Mr Ali continuing to raise his concerns, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the house until 12 noon. 

  • December 04, 2023 11:06
    Speaker Jagdeep Dhankar commences Rajya Sabha proceedings

    Rajya Sabha kicks off with speaker Jagdeep Dhankar reading out obituary references to parliamentarians who passed away, including Lalit Bhai Mehta, Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, Dr. M.S. Gill and D. B. Chandregowda.

  • December 04, 2023 11:04
    Proceedings commence in the Lower House

    Winter Session proceedings officially commence in the Lower House. Speaker Om Birla is reading out obituary references. 

  • December 04, 2023 11:02
    Ahead of the commencement, members from the treasury benches seen celebrating their recent electoral success

    Members from the treasury benches seen celebrating their recent electoral success in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. They echoed chants of “Modi Sarkaar, teesri baar” (Modi govt third time). 

    SS 1.png

  • December 04, 2023 11:02
    Suspend Rajya Sabha business to discuss ‘fragile ecology of Himalayas’: CPI MP submits notice

    Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has submitted a notice demanding the business of Rajya Sabha be suspended to discuss the Himalayas’ fragile ecology and the precarious living conditions of people who work there. 

    The notice comes in the backdrop of Uttarakhand’s Shilkyara tunnel collapse, wherein 41 workers got trapped and were rescued after a 17-long day. “This is a matter of grave significance and cannot be overlooked,” Mr. Viswam stated. “The House must consider this alarming situation with urgency...the business of the house must be suspended and this issue taken up for discussion,” he added.

  • December 04, 2023 10:52
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing reporters ahead of the Winter Session

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen addressing reporters at the parliament premises ahead of the commencement of the winter session of the parliament. Photo courtesy: Sushil Kumar Verma

    PM Modi Parliament 2.jpg

