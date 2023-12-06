December 06, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

The Lok Sabha today, in continuation to yesterday’s discussion, will further talk about the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on the third day of the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.

Both these Bills were moved in the Lower House on Tuesday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for consideration and passage. In addition to that, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha to establish a Central Tribal University in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is likely to continue the discussion, initiated on Tuesday, on the prevailing economic situation in the country, as the Parliament convenes on Day 3 of the ongoing Winter Session on Wednesday.