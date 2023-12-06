HamberMenu
Live

Parliament Winter Session Day 3 LIVE updates | Lok Sabha to discuss J&K Reorganisation Bill

Rajya Sabha is likely to continue the discussion, initiated on Tuesday, on the prevailing economic situation in the country, as the Parliament convenes on Day 3 of the ongoing Winter Session on Wednesday

December 06, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tributes to B..R. Ambedkar at Parliament House on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tributes to B..R. Ambedkar at Parliament House on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Lok Sabha today, in continuation to yesterday’s discussion, will further talk about the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on the third day of the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.

Both these Bills were moved in the Lower House on Tuesday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for consideration and passage. In addition to that, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha to establish a Central Tribal University in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha is likely to continue the discussion, initiated on Tuesday, on the prevailing economic situation in the country, as the Parliament convenes on Day 3 of the ongoing Winter Session on Wednesday.

(With inputs from Agencies) Follow here for all Live updates:
  • December 06, 2023 11:06
    We will become self-reliant in coal: Union Coal Minister Prallad Joshi in Lok Sabha

    Even one block of coal cannot be given on a discretionary basis, says Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi in response to a question in the Lok Sabha. We have taken steps to become self-reliant and over the next few years, we will stop exports of coals, he says. 

  • December 06, 2023 11:03
    Lok Sabha resumes proceedings at 11 am, takes up Question Hour

    Speaker Om Birla is presiding as Lok Sabha recommences its proceedings at 11 a.m

  • December 06, 2023 11:02
    Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
