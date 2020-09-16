Parliament proceedings live updates | Lok Sabha to take up Banking Regulation bill

A view of the Parliament House

After a smooth start to monsoon session of Parliament on Monday, government introduced two more Bills in Rajya Sabha.

From September 15, Rajya Sabha is being convened in the morning and Lok Sabha in the afternoon.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha

List of Bills for consideration and passing

  • Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020
  • Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Lok Sabha

List of Bills for consideration and passing

  • The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

  • Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

