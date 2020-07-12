Mumbai

Coronavirus | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive

The actor’s mother-in-law tested negative, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested coronavirus positive, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

Aishwarya’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan has tested negative, the minister said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya had tested negative for coronavirus.

The Mayor’s statement came a day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a hospital here.

The Mayor had said the Bachchan residence is now a containment zone and all residents have been quarantined for 14 days.

Members of the Bachchan family, including the megastar’s grand daughter Aaradhya, took the rapid antigen detection test, Mr. Pednekar said.

“I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Amitabh Bachchan, 77, tweeted on Saturday.

“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he had added. He has been moved to the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital.

