Coronavirus | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested coronavirus positive, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.
Aishwarya’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan has tested negative, the minister said in a tweet.
Earlier on Sunday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya had tested negative for coronavirus.
The Mayor’s statement came a day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a hospital here.
The Mayor had said the Bachchan residence is now a containment zone and all residents have been quarantined for 14 days.
Members of the Bachchan family, including the megastar’s grand daughter Aaradhya, took the rapid antigen detection test, Mr. Pednekar said.
“I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Amitabh Bachchan, 77, tweeted on Saturday.
“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he had added. He has been moved to the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath