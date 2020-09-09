Bombay High Court stops demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s house

Part of building pulled down; actor lands in Mumbai, slams Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Actor Kangana Ranaut slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged illegal portions of her bungalow in Bandra on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old actor, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, landed in the city from Chandigarh in the afternoon. She took to Twitter and said, “My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside... and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well, I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right.”

In a video addressed to the CM, she said: “Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think, you along with film mafia have taken revenge by demolishing my house? Today, you broke my house, tomorrow your arrogance will crumble. Thus is the wheel of time, never constant.”

Meanwhile, the actor received relief from the Bombay High Court, which stayed the demolition.

The court said, “From the notice, it is clear beyond any doubt that the works which are ‘unauthorised’ have not come up overnight. However, all of a sudden, the Corporation appears to have overnight woken up from its slumber, issued Notice to the Petitioner (Ms. Ranaut), that too when she is out of the State, directing her to respond within 24 hours, and not granting her any further time, despite written request, and proceeding to demolish the said premises upon completion of 24 hours.”

“Though the manner in which the MCGM (BMC) has proceeded to commence demolition work of the said premises, prima facie does not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide. If the MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, also known as the BMC) would act with similar swiftness qua the numerous unauthorized constructions in this City, the City would be a completely different place to live in.”

The court has directed the civic body to file an affidavit and is to hear the matter at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Her advocate Rizwan Siddiqui argued that everything done by the BMC was illegal, along with their entry into the premises.

The plea said, “The action of the BMC is illegal, arbitrary, mala fide and without application of mind, in violation of principles of natural justice, unreasonable and improper.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis defended Ms. Ranaut and tweeted a video in Hindi that said: “If those who talk against us are stopped and attacked and that too with the support of the State government ... this has never happened in the history of Maharashtra. It is important to call out what is wrong. However, if there is an illegal construction, then there should be an inquiry. But when you look into it only after someone speaks against you, then you are being a coward and revengeful.”

Commenting on the demolition, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Ms. Ranaut “is a daughter” of the State and she should get a “proper atmosphere” to work in her field.

On her landing at the airport, the actor was greeted by workers of the Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A) and the Karni Sena, who had gathered to express their support. Ramdas Athawale, president of RPI, said his party would protect the actor in Mumbai.

On September 7, the actor was provided Y-plus category security cover by the Centre, with 10 commandos from the Central Reserve Police Force to protect her round the clock.

On September 3, Ms. Ranaut had tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffiti in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir.” She received a lot of flak on social media for equating Mumbai to Pakistan.