Live

Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | Chaos in both Houses as Opposition presses for PM’s statement on Manipur

The Opposition remains adamant in its demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must make a statement on the ethnic strife in Manipur in Parliament.

July 24, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition leaders protesting opposite Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament complex, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Manipur.

Lok Sabha was off to a stormy start on day three, with Opposition MPs demanding that the PM address the House on the Manipur violence and conflict issue. As Question Hour was drowned by sloganeering, the House was adjourned till noon.

The day commenced with relative calm in the Rajya Sabha, with AITC MP Saket Gokhale being sworn in as a new member. 11 notices for short duration discussion and 27 for suspension of business of the House were received by the Chair, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Proceedings derailed into chaos after a war of words between TMC leader Derek O’Brien and Mr. Dhankhar, when Mr. O’Brien objected to the fact that Mr. Dhankhar read out the party affiliations for BJP members but not for Opposition members. The Upper House, too, was adjourned till 12 noon.

Since the start of the term, Parliament proceedings continue to be drowned in protests related to Manipur violence. On day two as well, both Houses barely conducted any proceedings. The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 12 p.m. and then for the rest of the day shortly afterwards, following an uproar over the violence issue. A similar scene unfolded in the Rajya Sabha when members raised points of order pertaining to the Manipur issue, and the Upper House was adjourned first till 2.30 p.m., and then for the rest of the day.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Thursday. The 12th session of the 17th Lok Sabha has begun close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The government has lined up 31 bills, including draft legislation on personal data protection, for the session which concludes on August 11.

  • July 24, 2023 11:26
    Lok Sabha Speaker urges Opposition not to disrupt Question Hour

    As leaders of the Opposition refused to stop their sloganeering in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla applealed to the protesting MPs not to disrupt proceedings of the House, while adding that slogans and placards will not bring any solution to the problem. He assured that a discussion will take place on the Manipur issue at 12 p.m.

  • July 24, 2023 11:14
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

    Amid uproar and protests from Opposition against the Chair as he reads out rule 267 notices, the House is adjourned till 12 p.m.

  • July 24, 2023 11:13
    11 notices for short duration discussion and 27 notices for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha

    The Chair announces that 11 notices have been received under rule 176 for short duration discussion of issues including violence during West Bengal panchayat polls, protests by SC youths in Chhattisgarh to challenge fake caste certificates, concerns over atrocities against women in Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, and concerns over ethnic violence in Manipur. He announces that he has received 27 notices under rule 267.

    A war of words takes place between Mr. Dhankhar and TMC leader Derek O’Brien, as Mr. O’Brien objects to the fact that while Mr Dhankhar mentioned the party affiliation of BJP MPs submitting notices, he skipped the same for the Opposition MPs while reading out details about their notices.

  • July 24, 2023 11:10
    Opposition raises slogans against Centre, PM Modi in Lok Sabha

    While proceedings in the Lower House resumed with Question Hour amid choas, Opposition MPs resorted to sloagneering and protests against the Centre and PM Narendra Modi. The Opposition is raising slogans of “ Pradhan Mantri jawab do”, “ Pradhan Mantri Sadan main aao” in Lok Sabha.

  • July 24, 2023 11:08
    Laying of papers and messages from Lok Sabha underway in Rajya Sabha

    Secretary General P.C Mody reads out messages relayed from the Lok Sabha, pertaining to the following:

    1. Nomination of one Rajya Sabha member to associate with the committee on public accounts of the House since Sukhendu Shekhar Ray will retire in August.

    2. Nomination of ten members to associate to with the committee on welfare of OBCs.

    3. Nomination of two members to joint committee on offices of profits

  • July 24, 2023 11:04
    Rajya Sabha commences proceedings at 11 am, Saket Gokhale sworn in as member

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar presiding. Oath and affirmation ceremony commences for a new member of the House- Saket Gokhale, AITC MP from West Bengal

  • July 24, 2023 11:01
    Proceedings begin in Lok Sabha amid Opposition uproar

    Proceedings began on Monday amid uproar by Opposition MPs, with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanding the PM to address the House on the ongoing situation in Manipur.

    In reply, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the House that the Centre is ready for a discussion in Parliament, but slogannering continued.

  • July 24, 2023 10:56
    Visuals from Parliament House

    WomenMPs.jpeg

    Opposition MPs demanding a statement from PM Modi on the Manipur issue, in New Delhi on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Credit: Special Arrangement)

  • July 24, 2023 10:56
    Opposition running away from discussions: Centre

    “Why are they running away from discussions? Nobody is able to understand their strategy,” Union Minister Pralhad Joshi tells news agency ANI.

  • July 24, 2023 10:31
    Congress president Kharge moves notice to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament

    Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has moved a notice to discuss Manipur under rule 267.

    In his notice, addressed to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, on July 21, Mr. Kharge mentions “Prime Minister’s shocking and unprecedented dereliction of duty and abandonment of Manipur for nearly 80 days.”

  • July 24, 2023 10:30
    BJP MPs stage protest against Rajasthan government in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue during ongoing Monsoon Session

    WhatsApp Image 2023-07-24 at 10.14.19.jpeg

  • July 24, 2023 09:54
    Opposition alliance wants PM to make comprehensive statement on Manipur in Parliament: Ramesh

    The INDIA Opposition alliance wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a comprehensive statement on Manipur in Parliament, after which a discussion would take place to express a collective sense of pain and desire for reconciliation, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Monday.

    The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister’s statement first.

    In a tweet, Mr. Ramesh said, “The 3rd day of the Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. INDIA’s demand is straightforward. PM should make a comprehensive statement on the horrific post-May 3 developments in Manipur, after which a discussion would take place to express our collective sense of pain, anguish and desire for reconciliation.” “No 5D drama that PM does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, ‘distorts’, diverts, deflects and ‘defames’. Will he rise to the occasion? Manipur is waiting. The nation is watching,” the Congress general secretary said. -PTI

  • July 24, 2023 09:50
    Rajya Sabha’s agenda for the day

    1. Zero Hour

    2. Bills to be introduced and considered in Rajya Sabha:

    - The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023

    -The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022

  • July 24, 2023 09:44
    Bills to be introduced in Lok Sabha

    The following bills are to be introduced in Lok Sabha.

    1. The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019

    2. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023

    3. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023

    4. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022

    5. The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as reported by Joint Committee

    6. The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022

  • July 24, 2023 09:41
    Lok Sabha’s agenda for the day

    1. Question hour

    2. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to present the Forty-second Report of the Business Advisory Committee.

    3. Reports of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture to be laid on the table.

    4. Minister of State for Finance of India Pankaj Chaudhary to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 55th Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

    5. Union Minister B.L. Verma to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations/observations contained in the 241st Report of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Demands for Grants (2022-23) pertaining to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

    6. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to move a motion for election of six members of Lok Sabha to the court of Aligarh Muslim University.

