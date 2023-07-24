Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | Chaos in both Houses as Opposition presses for PM’s statement on Manipur

The Opposition remains adamant in its demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must make a statement on the ethnic strife in Manipur in Parliament.

July 24, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

Lok Sabha was off to a stormy start on day three, with Opposition MPs demanding that the PM address the House on the Manipur violence and conflict issue. As Question Hour was drowned by sloganeering, the House was adjourned till noon.

The day commenced with relative calm in the Rajya Sabha, with AITC MP Saket Gokhale being sworn in as a new member. 11 notices for short duration discussion and 27 for suspension of business of the House were received by the Chair, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Proceedings derailed into chaos after a war of words between TMC leader Derek O’Brien and Mr. Dhankhar, when Mr. O’Brien objected to the fact that Mr. Dhankhar read out the party affiliations for BJP members but not for Opposition members. The Upper House, too, was adjourned till 12 noon.

Since the start of the term, Parliament proceedings continue to be drowned in protests related to Manipur violence. On day two as well, both Houses barely conducted any proceedings. The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 12 p.m. and then for the rest of the day shortly afterwards, following an uproar over the violence issue. A similar scene unfolded in the Rajya Sabha when members raised points of order pertaining to the Manipur issue, and the Upper House was adjourned first till 2.30 p.m., and then for the rest of the day.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Thursday. The 12th session of the 17th Lok Sabha has begun close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The government has lined up 31 bills, including draft legislation on personal data protection, for the session which concludes on August 11.