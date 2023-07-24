AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon session

July 24, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on July 24 was suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of Monsoon session for “unruly behaviour” during Opposition’s protest in the House over the Manipur violence.

A motion was moved by the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to suspend Mr. Singh for the rest of the session. It was adopted by the House by voice vote amid a loud chorus of protests from Opposition members.

Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Mr. Singh for his “unruly behaviour” and cautioned him.

Soon after suspending Mr. Singh, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm as Opposition members continued to create uproar in the House.

They were demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House on the Manipur issue.

(With inputs from PTI)