Watch | All about the DNA Technology Regulation Bill

A video explaining the DNA Technology Regulation Bill and some of its provisions that were recently flagged by the Parliamentary Standing Committee

The DNA Technology Regulation Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in July 2019. The Bill was then referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology. The committee recently, in a draft report, pointed out that some of the provisions in the bill could be misused in different ways.

The standing committee pointed out that the DNA profiles can reveal extremely sensitive information of an individual & hence could be misused for caste/community-based profiling. There are criticisms that the DNA profiling bill is a violation of human rights as it could also compromise with the privacy of the individuals. Also, questions are being raised on how the bill plans to safeguard the privacy of DNA profiles stored in the databanks.