Live

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates | Rajya Sabha begins on a stormy note, peaceful Question Hour in Lok Sabha

On day three of the ongoing Budget session, MPs are expected to debate and discuss the President’s Motion of Thanks.

February 02, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over Rajya Sabha on Day 3 of the Budget Session of Parliament, on February 2, 2024. (Screengrab/SansadTV)

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over Rajya Sabha on Day 3 of the Budget Session of Parliament, on February 2, 2024. (Screengrab/SansadTV)

Rajya Sabha was off to a stormy start on Day 3 of the Budget session, while Lok Sabha took up Question Hour. 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget on Thursday -- her last one before the country goes to polls mid-year. She asserted that the Modi government would return in July to present a full Budget, on the strength of its record, and that it did not need announcements of last-minute sops to go into the polls. 

No changes in income tax slabs were announced in the Budget, for both direct and indirect taxes, including import duties. On the direct taxation front, Ms. Sitharaman proposed to withdraw outstanding tax demands up to ₹25,000 for the period up to financial year 2009-10 and up to ₹10,000 for financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15. She stated the move is expected to benefit “a crore taxpayers”. The only major change to taxation was tabled with respect to startups and investments made by sovereign wealth or pension funds, alongside tax exemption on certain income of some IFSC units – which are expiring on March 31.

On Friday, MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are expected to raise the Jharkhand issue in Parliament, news agency ANI reported. The ED on January 31 arrested Hemant Soren in a land scam case soon after he resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister. The resignation came after the ED officials questioned him for more than seven hours at his official residence in Ranchi.

  • February 02, 2024 11:34
    Protect doctors from violence: MP Shashi Tharoor

    MP Shashi Tharoor shares that there is a rise of violence against doctors in the country. He highlights a shocking incident where a 23-year-old doctor was murdered by a patient in Kerala, in a taluka hospital. He says that when he asked the Minister about legislation to prevent such violence, the response noted that they cannot have a specific legislation. 

    In his response, the Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya pointed out that the sections of the Indian Penal Code can be used against such persons who attack doctors. 

  • February 02, 2024 11:31
    Provide diagnostic equipment in Jammu-Kashmir: MP Hasnain Masoodi

    In a reply to a question Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Health and Family Welfare shared that 12 crore families have benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat mission. 

    MP Hasnain Masoodi brings up issues with provision of healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir. There is a lack of personnel, he says. He also shares that Srinagar is called ‘lung cancer capital’ but diagnostic equipment such as MRI and PET scan are not available. 

    The Health Minister shares that all Kashmiri citizens have been guaranteed Rs 5 lakh of health coverage, and that two AIIMS are being created there. He said that full efforts are being made to hire medical professionals and ensure coverage in Kashmir. 

  • February 02, 2024 11:29
    Chaos in Rajya Sabha as Mallikarjun Kharge attempts to respond to Piyush Goyal’s allegations

    “Let the tempers cool,” Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says as he tries to pacify the House.

    If any allegation is levelled against a Lok Sabha member in Rajya Sabha, notice is required to be given to the Chair, Mr. Dhankhar says.

  • February 02, 2024 11:24
    Leader of the House Piyush Goyal says Congress leader D.K. Suresh’s ‘separate country’ remark is aimed at dividing the nation

    The remark insults the country’s Constitution as well as the unity and the integrity of the country, Mr. Goyal says. His supporters chime in with chants in the background while Opposition members object.

    Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge says that he is not a member of Rajya Sabha when he is interrupted by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. 

  • February 02, 2024 11:09
    Lok Sabha takes up Question Hour

    Lok Sabha launches directly in Question Hour, despite some murmurs in the House. The first set of questions pertain to the AYUSH ministry.

  • February 02, 2024 11:08
    Proceedings commence in the Lok Sabha

    Proceedings commence in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. Speaker Om Birla is presiding.

