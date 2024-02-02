Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates | Rajya Sabha begins on a stormy note, peaceful Question Hour in Lok Sabha

February 02, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

Rajya Sabha was off to a stormy start on Day 3 of the Budget session, while Lok Sabha took up Question Hour.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget on Thursday -- her last one before the country goes to polls mid-year. She asserted that the Modi government would return in July to present a full Budget, on the strength of its record, and that it did not need announcements of last-minute sops to go into the polls.

No changes in income tax slabs were announced in the Budget, for both direct and indirect taxes, including import duties. On the direct taxation front, Ms. Sitharaman proposed to withdraw outstanding tax demands up to ₹25,000 for the period up to financial year 2009-10 and up to ₹10,000 for financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15. She stated the move is expected to benefit “a crore taxpayers”. The only major change to taxation was tabled with respect to startups and investments made by sovereign wealth or pension funds, alongside tax exemption on certain income of some IFSC units – which are expiring on March 31.

On Friday, MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are expected to raise the Jharkhand issue in Parliament, news agency ANI reported. The ED on January 31 arrested Hemant Soren in a land scam case soon after he resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister. The resignation came after the ED officials questioned him for more than seven hours at his official residence in Ranchi.