D.K. Suresh stokes row saying southern States could demand separate country if funds are not properly distributed

February 01, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

D.K. Suresh, MP from Bengaluru Rural, said on Thursday that southern States may have to seek a separate country if development funds are unequally distributed between them and northern States, evoking a strong response from the BJP here.

Arguing that there was injustice in distribution of funds between and northern and southern States, with the latter getting a raw deal, he said: “We are seeing injustice on all forms... If we do not condemn it, there could be a situation when we (southern States) have to demand a separate country.” He was speaking to presspersons in Delhi after the interim Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

“As much as ₹4 lakh crore is being collected as tax from us. But what is it that we are getting?” he asked. Mr. Suresh, the lone Congress parliamentarian from Karnataka in Lok Sabha, said: “If the 16th Finance Commission does not set it right, it becomes imperative for all States in southern India to raise their voice.”

‘Bharat todo’

Taking serious exception to Mr. Suresh’s statement, the BJP said: “On the one hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going through Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. But on the other, the party MP calls for Bharat todo.” On social media platform X, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok said: “This is exactly the same mindset of the Congress that led to partition of India. An MP who has taken oath to protect the sovereignty and integrity of India is calling for dividing India.”

Responding to the controversy later, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “We have agreed to federalism. There should be sovereignty of the country, but the Centre has to give the State’s share.” He told reporters in Bengaluru: “Injustice is meted out to us in devolution of taxes. Between the 14th and 15th Finance Commission, there is a decline of 1.07 % in devolution of taxes. This has happened during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

‘Mirrored disappointment’

Meanwhile, Mr. Suresh’s elder brother, D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president, sought to downplay the statement. He said: “I am a citizen of United India. Mr. Suresh has only mirrored the disappointment of the people about not getting a fair share from the revenue. We are all children of mother India and we have to stay together. South India also needs the same priority and importance that is accorded to Hindi States.“

Speaking in Delhi, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram said: “I cannot comment on that statement. You have ask him. But it is not the policy or the position of the Congress party to demand a separate country.”