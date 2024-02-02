GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre conspiring to implicate Opposition leaders in Parliament security breach, alleges Congress

The Modi Government, which has put Opposition leaders in jail by misusing the ED, CBI and IT department is now hatching another conspiracy, Jairam Ramesh claimed

February 02, 2024 05:49 am | Updated 05:49 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress’s struggle against the anyay kaal of Modi Government continues, Jairam Ramesh said. File

Congress’s struggle against the anyay kaal of Modi Government continues, Jairam Ramesh said. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Congress on February 1 alleged that a "conspiracy" was being hatched by the government to pressure those arrested in the Parliament security breach case to take the names of Opposition leaders so that they can be held responsible for the security lapse.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack on the government came a day after five of the six people arrested in the Parliament security breach case told a court in New Delhi that they were allegedly being tortured by the Delhi Police to accept their association with Opposition parties.

Also Read | After Parliament security breach, rules for visitors’ passes tightened 

ALSO READ
Intruders in Parliament

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Ramesh said, "To make false allegations against the Opposition to hide his crime is the way of 'Ahankaracharya'!"

The Modi Government, which has put Opposition leaders in jail by misusing the ED, CBI and IT department is now hatching another conspiracy, he claimed.

"Firstly, no action was taken against the BJP MP who gave passes to the youth who intruded in Parliament and 146 Opposition MPs who were raising their voices over security lapses were suspended," Mr. Ramesh said.

"Now under a conspiracy, those youth who raised their voice against unemployment are being pressured by giving third degree to take the names of Opposition leaders," he claimed.

Also Read | Raising voice against unemployment is not treason, says ‘mastermind’ Lalit Jha’s father

ALSO READ
Parliament security breach | Sixth accused arrested; sent to 7-day police custody

This is being done so that false cases can be made against them and they can be held responsible for the serious lapses in the security of Parliament, Mr. Ramesh added.

"Congress's struggle against the anyay kaal of Modi Government continues. Let us raise our voice against this unjust government through Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he said.

Five of the accused — Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat — told the court on Wednesday that they were forced to sign about 70 odd blank papers.

"Accused persons were tortured/given electric shocks to sign and confess (to) the commission of crime under the UAPA and their association with national political parties... two accused persons were forced to write on the paper about their association with the political party/leader of Opposition political party," the accused told the court in a joint petition.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / parliament / national politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.