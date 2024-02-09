February 09, 2024 10:54 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

On the eighth day of the Budget Session, the Lok Sabha will take up a discussion of the ‘White Paper on Indian economy’, which was on Thursday presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The document outlined the ‘crisis’ created during the UPA era and the efforts to correct it in the 10 years of the Modi government. In the Rajya Sabha, four Bills are listed for consideration and passing. These include the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, and the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday bid farewell to 68 retiring MPs, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising former PM Manmohan Singh for his commitment to lead the House and the country. The Upper House returned the Finance Bill 2024 and the relevant appropriation bills to the Lok Sabha, thus completing the exercise of passing the interim Budget for 2024-25. The Lower House, meanwhile, gave its nod to three Bills. For updates on Day 7 of the Parliament budget session, click here.

Follow live updates here: