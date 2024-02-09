GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Nirmala Sitharaman to table motion on ‘White Paper’; 4 Bills listed in Rajya Sabha today

Ms. Sitharaman laid the ‘White Paper’ on the economy in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, outlining that the UPA’s 10 years in office created “an inheritance of loss” for the country

February 09, 2024 10:54 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, February 8.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, February 8. | Photo Credit: -

On the eighth day of the Budget Session, the Lok Sabha will take up a discussion of the ‘White Paper on Indian economy’, which was on Thursday presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The document outlined the ‘crisis’ created during the UPA era and the efforts to correct it in the 10 years of the Modi government. In the Rajya Sabha, four Bills are listed for consideration and passing. These include the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, and the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday bid farewell to 68 retiring MPs, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising former PM Manmohan Singh for his commitment to lead the House and the country. The Upper House returned the Finance Bill 2024 and the relevant appropriation bills to the Lok Sabha, thus completing the exercise of passing the interim Budget for 2024-25. The Lower House, meanwhile, gave its nod to three Bills. For updates on Day 7 of the Parliament budget session, click here.

Follow live updates here:

  • February 09, 2024 11:28
    ‘Selective amnesia basic character of paper’: John Brittas slams government’s ‘White Paper’ on UPA

    The CPI(M) MP said the government brought the paper with eyes on the Lok Sabha elections. “Have you ever seen a government waiting for 10 years to discuss about a regime that was there a decade back. It’s for the election purpose. Selective amnesia and cherry picking are the basic characters of this white paper,” the MP was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

  • February 09, 2024 11:22
    Our languages make India: RS Chairman Dhankhar

    Continuing the discussion on the language imposition, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said our diverse languages in the country make India what it is. Our languages have depth, literature, and history, he says. 

    “We need to respect all Indian languages,” he says. 

    Mr. Dhankhar calls on the Members to maintain decorum as they try to enter the well of the House. 

  • February 09, 2024 11:16
    Hindi not our national language: AITC MP Saket Gokhale

    Raising the issue of Meghalaya Governor addressing the State Assembly in Hindi, AITC MP Saket Gokhale said Hindi is being imposed on the people of the State. 

    Speaking in the Upper House of the Parliament, he maintained that English is the spoken language in Meghalaya. “The imposition of Hindi on the citizens of the country is an affront to the federal structure of the Constitution,” Mr. Gokhale said. 

    English is the preferred language in the Meghalaya Assembly and the Garo and Khasi languages, though notified, are used rarely. 

  • February 09, 2024 11:13
    Finance Minister to move motion on ‘White Paper on Indian Economy’ in Lok Sabha today

    As per the revised list of business, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move a motion for the House to consider the ‘White Paper on the Indian Economy and its impact on lives of the people of India’, in the Lower House later in the day under Rule 342.

  • February 09, 2024 11:02
    Lok Sabha commences

    The Speaker commenced the proceedings of the day with obituary references to former Lok Sabha MPs Harmohan Dhawan and Rubab Sayeda. Subsequently, the House took up Question Hour.

  • February 09, 2024 11:01
    Papers are being laid on the table in the Rajya Sabha
  • February 09, 2024 11:00
    Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
  • February 09, 2024 10:48
    List of Business in Rajya Sabha

    1. Question Hour

    2. Private Members’ Business

    3. Four Bills are listed for consideration and passing: Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, J&K Local Bodies Laws (A) Bill, 2024, Constitution J&K Scheduled Tribes Order (A) Bill, 2023 and Constitution J&K Scheduled Castes Order (A) Bill, 2023. 

  • February 09, 2024 10:46
    List of Business in Lok Sabha

    1. Question Hour

    2. Consideration of any item of government business entered in the revised list of business for February 8, 2024, and not concluded on that day.

    4. Private Members’ Business

    5. The White Paper on the Indian Economy, presented by the Finance Minister yesterday, is scheduled to be discussed in Lok Sabha. 

