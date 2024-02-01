GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Budget | PM Modi hails it as a guarantee for a developed India

In a televised address following the budget, PM Modi said it will empower the four pillars of developed India, namely the young, poor, women and farmers.

February 01, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday, February 1, 2024, that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers the "guarantee" of strengthening the foundation of a developed India.

In a televised address following the budget, the Prime Minister said it will empower the four pillars of developed India, namely the young, poor, women and farmers.

Budget 2024 live updates | Interim budget leaves tax structure untouched; PM calls it ‘transformative’ for India’s future

"This is a budget of creating India's future," he said, adding that it is a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India.

Citing the announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore fund for research and innovation, he noted that the "historic" budget has also offered rebates for start-ups. It has provisions for a huge capital expenditure of ₹11.11 lakh crore while keeping the fiscal deficit under control, Mr. Modi said.

The budget empowers the poor and middle class and will create countless employment opportunities for the youth, PM Modi said.

