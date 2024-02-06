GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha passes Bill to check use of unfair means in govt recruitment exams

Jitendra Singh said the proposed law is meant to safeguard the interest of meritorious students and candidates.

February 06, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha in New Delhi. File

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill which seeks to deal sternly with malpractices and irregularities in government recruitment examinations, with provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to ₹1 crore.

Piloting the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the proposed law is meant to safeguard the interest of meritorious students and candidates.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill after rejecting some amendments proposed by opposition members.

