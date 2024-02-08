February 08, 2024 11:01

Proceedings begin in Lok Sabha

The Lower House commenced proceedings of the day with Question Hour.

Today’s list of business includes:

1. Arjun Munda to move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for consideration and passing

2. The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 will also be taken up for consideration today