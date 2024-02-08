Ahead of Day 7 proceedings, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge released a “Black Paper” against the Modi government.
On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha continued to debate the interim budget and the supplementary grant to Jammu & Kashmir with Opposition claiming that the budget was not an inclusive one and was a mere political gimmick. BJP MPs have countered it by listing the various Modi govt schemes and improvement in the economy. Meanwhile, the Upper House took up Question Hour, and then continued to debate the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address at the start of the session. PM Narendra Modi responded to the Motion, affirming a BJP victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and issuing several ‘Modi guarantees’ for his third term.
Follow live updates here:
