Live

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates | Congress releases ‘Black Paper’ against Modi government

The budget session, which began on January 31, has been extended till February 10

February 08, 2024 10:41 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of Day 7 proceedings, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge released a “Black Paper” against the Modi government.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha continued to debate the interim budget and the supplementary grant to Jammu & Kashmir with Opposition claiming that the budget was not an inclusive one and was a mere political gimmick. BJP MPs have countered it by listing the various Modi govt schemes and improvement in the economy. Meanwhile, the Upper House took up Question Hour, and then continued to debate the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address at the start of the session. PM Narendra Modi responded to the Motion, affirming a BJP victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and issuing several ‘Modi guarantees’ for his third term. 

For updates on Day 6 of the Parliament budget session, click here.

Follow live updates here:

  • February 08, 2024 11:05
    Rajya Sabha: Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar bids farewell to retiring MPs

    Sixty-eight MPs of the Upper House are retiring between February and May 2024, following completion of their terms.

  • February 08, 2024 11:02
    Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
  • February 08, 2024 11:01
    Proceedings begin in Lok Sabha

    The Lower House commenced proceedings of the day with Question Hour. 

    Today’s list of business includes: 

    1. Arjun Munda to move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for consideration and passing

    2. The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 will also be taken up for consideration today 

  • February 08, 2024 10:54
    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge releases ‘Black Paper’ against the Modi government, reports ANI
  • February 08, 2024 10:52
    DMK MPs protest against central government over ‘financial injustice’
