DDA demolishes mosque in Mehrauli, cites drive against encroachments

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday carried out an “unannounced” demolition of a mosque in Mehrauli believed to have been constructed over 500 years ago, with officials citing the action as part of the agency’s drive against encroachments.

Mosque cleric Md. Zakir Hussain alleged that the authorities did not serve prior notice and that they were told to vacate the mosque as early as 5.30 a.m. by a group of officials.

A madrasa was also being run from the mosque premises, where 15 of the 22 students of the theological school were staying.

Seminary tutor Md. Javed alleged, “They snatched our phones and asked us to step aside without even letting us pick up any of our belongings.”

He also alleged that they were not even allowed to collect the children’s books or the little money they had saved for them. The children were shifted to a nearby madrasa, he said.

Commenting on the action, a senior DDA official said the demolition was carried out following the Ridge Management Board’s decision to remove all kinds of encroachment around Sanjay Van, a reserved forest in the southern part of the Ridge, an extension of the Aravali forest range in the national capital.

The Akhundji Mosque, which was being maintained by the Waqf Board, was situated at a spot between Sanjay Van and the Mehrauli Eidgah.

Panel looked into issue

The DDA official said a panel, including the District Magistrate (South Delhi), DCP (South), and DDA’s Director of Horticulture (North West), was formed to look into the issue of illegal structures.

“The panel found various illegal structures, including religious places, in the area. It suggested that all such structures be removed,” said the official.

He added that the decision was taken following consultation with the Delhi government’s Religious Committee on Saturday.

The demolition was carried out by the DDA’s Horticulture Department, he said.

The mosque cleric said the officials immediately loaded the rubble on trucks and took it away.

Heritage walker Asif Khan Dehlvi said the architecture and inner walls of the religious structure suggested that it was constructed during the Delhi Sultanate period, which lasted from 1206 to 1526 AD.

Graves of Sufi saints

According to Mr. Dehlvi, the premises housed the graves of many Sufi saints, including that of Sheikh Jalaluddin. It has been a permanent part of the lives of those living nearby, he said.

Usama, an architect who used to visit the mosque frequently, also said that the mosque was integral to the lives of the Muslim community in the area for a long time. They have been left dejected, he added.