Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pannun case: Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations, says India on media report

The Washington Post citing unnamed sources, named a Research and Analysis Wing officer in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Pannun.

April 30, 2024 10:17 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A member of United Hindu Front organisation holds a banner depicting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, believed to be based in Canada and designated as a Khalistani terrorist,, during a rally in New Delhi. File photo

A member of United Hindu Front organisation holds a banner depicting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, believed to be based in Canada and designated as a Khalistani terrorist,, during a rally in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

A day after The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun , India on Tuesday, April 30. 2024 said the report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter.

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, named a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Pannun.

Alleged plot to kill Pannun | Where do India-U.S. relations stand? | Worldview with Suhasini Haidar

"The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

India taking this seriously: US official over report on assassination plot of Sikh separatist leader

"There is an ongoing investigation of the high level committee set up by the Government of India to look into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists and others," he said.

Mr. Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the report.

"Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful," Mr. Jaiswal said.

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun, a Sikh extremist on American soil.

Indian government probe found ‘rogue operatives’ involved in plot to kill Pannun, says media report

Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

On December 7, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in Parliament that India instituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the U.S. in the case as the matter has a bearing on national security.

