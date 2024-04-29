India summons Canadian diplomat after pro-Khalistan slogans raised in Trudeau’s event

April 29, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner and lodged a “strong protest” after pro-Khalistan slogans were raised at a public meeting attended by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

At the event attended by Mr. Trudeau, he was heard saying that the Canadian government will support right to religion of the Sikh community in his country without “discrimination”.

The rally featured at least one poster that blamed the Indian leadership for the June 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the pro-Khalistan leader, who was slain by unknown assassins in Surrey, British Columbia.

“The Government of India’s deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event. This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism, and violence,” said the MEA in a press release that cautioned, “Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens.”

The message from India was delivered to the Canadian diplomat on the day when The Washington Post in a report revealed the name of an officer from India’s external intelligence wing alleging that he was involved in plotting the assassination of the pro-Khalistan advocate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who runs separatist Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) from Canada and New York. According to a press release by the Sikhs for Justice, activists of the outfit that champions a pro-Khalistan ‘referendum’, were present at the rally in Toronto that caused the latest diplomatic stir between Ottawa and New Delhi.

In the press note, Mr. Pannun blamed the Indian High Commissioner in Canada for being responsible for the murder of Mr. Nijjar and said, Mr. Trudeau’s assurances were reassuring. He further said that the SFJ had participated in Mr. Trudeau’s meeting in Toronto and had raised pro-Khalistan slogans and carried posters that targeted the Indian leadership, including PM Narendra Modi.