U.S. shared evidence on Pannun issue, Canada did not: Jaishankar 

December 07, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Indian government’s different reactions to the allegations in connection with plot to kill Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun levelled by the Canadian government and that to the indictment by the U.S. Justice Department were because Canada did not share any “specific evidence” while the U.S. provided “inputs” about the nexus of “organised crime, trafficking and other matters,” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha on December 7.

He was replying to a question posed by CPI(M) member John Brittas. Mr. Brittas, citing media reports, asked why the government did not give “equitable treatment” to the U.S. allegations and indictment by Southern District New York alleging murder-for-hire charges against Indian national Nikhil Gupta, aka Nick, 52, in connection with his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a U.S. citizen in New York City and the Canadian government’s remarks on the same issue. The Indian government instituted an enquiry committee to probe the inputs it received from the U.S.

Security cooperation

“Insofar as the U.S. is concerned, certain inputs were given to us as part of the security cooperation, and those inputs were of concern to us because they related to the nexus of organised crime, trafficking and other matters. Because it has a bearing on our own national security it was decided to institute an enquiry into the matter,” Mr. Jaishankar said. The Canadian government’s assertions, meanwhile, were not backed by any evidence. “As far as Canada is concerned, no specific evidence or inputs were provided to us, so the question of equitable treatment to two countries, one who has provided us inputs and one who has not, does not arise,” the Minister added.

In the indictment, the U.S. Justice Department alleged that Mr. Gupta, who was in touch with government officials, tried to orchestrate the murder of Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York recently. The indictment also linked the Pannun plot to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver.