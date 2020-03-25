Other States

Watch | Yogi Adityanath shifts Ram idol amid lockdown

A video on Yogi Adityanath participating in religious events despite social distancing protocols

Amid social distancing protocols and a nationwide lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath early on Wednesday participated in an event to shift the idol of an infant Lord Ram to a temporary structure in the Ram Janmabhoomi compound in Ayodhya till the construction of a Ram Temple.

Mr. Adityanath’s action stares in the face of his own appeal to the public to not participate in religious events as part of a social distancing protocol against the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

As per a video clip shared by a government spokesperson, Mr. Adityanath can be seen chanting mantras in front of the idol along with a group of priests.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 12:20:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/yogi-adityanath-shifts-ram-idol-amid-lockdown/article31160269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY