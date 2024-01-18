GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Winnable candidates to be picked for LS seats in Rajasthan, will focus on young leaders: Congress

A meeting with party MLAs and public representatives was held on Wednesday to take feedback on the preparations for the general elections

January 18, 2024 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
File picture of Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa addressing the media

File picture of Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa addressing the media | Photo Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha candidates will be chosen based on their “winnability” with a focus on young leaders, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on Wednesday.

“Tickets to contest Lok Sabha election will be given considering the winnability of the candidate. Our main focus this time will also be on the youth. We will prepare the young leaders because they are our future,” Mr. Randhawa told reporters after a party meeting.

A meeting with party MLAs and public representatives was held on Wednesday to take feedback on the preparations for the general election likely to be held a few months from now.

When asked if sitting MLAs could be given tickets for the Lok Sabha poll, Mr. Randhawa said, “If they (BJP) can field MPs in Assembly elections then Congress can field its MLAs (for Lok Sabha poll).” Apart from a candidate’s “winnability”, his commitment to the Congress ideology will also be checked, he said, adding that there will be a combination of young and old Congress leaders in the election.

Targeting the BJP over the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Mr. Randhawa said the saffron party was doing politics in the name of religion.

Ram Navami visit

On being asked about attending the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, he said the Congress would go to the Ram temple on Ram Navami – the day Lord Ram was born.

“We will go there on the day when the temple is fully completed and the idol is installed. We will go to Ram Navami when Lord Ram was born,” the State Congress in-charge said.

