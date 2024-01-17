GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress to crowdsource ideas for its 2024 election manifesto  

The party has launched a website and an e-mail ID inviting ideas from public and will also be holding consultations in every State 

January 17, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders P. Chidambaram, T Singh Deo and Supriya Shrinate during their manifesto website launch at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi on January 17, 2024.

Congress leaders P. Chidambaram, T Singh Deo and Supriya Shrinate during their manifesto website launch at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi on January 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Aiming for a “people’s manifesto”, the Congress on Wednesday launched a website and an email ID inviting suggestions from the public for its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

“The present exercise is to receive suggestions from the members of the public. This will be a people’s manifesto. So it is important to gather as many suggestions as possible in the few weeks available to us,” Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who heads the manifesto committee said at a press conference in the Capital.  

Also Read | Congress seeks input for its manifesto for upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 election

“We want to involve the people of India in making the manifesto. We hope people from every walk of life will give their suggestions. We appeal and invite you to give suggestions you would like to be incorporated in the manifesto to make it a people’s manifesto,” he added.

The former Union Minister said at least one consultation would be held in each State. “The idea is to hold at least one consultation in each State. In some States, more than one public consultations may be held,” he said.

Asked if their INDIA bloc allies would also be consulted, the Congress leader said anyone who wished to attend the consultation was welcome, but if there needed to be a closed door discussion on a common manifesto for the INDIA bloc was a decision to be taken by the leaders of the parties in the bloc collectively.

Also Read | Congress sets up screening committees for 2024 polls

“If the ally parties of the INDIA group wish to attend the consultation, they are most welcome.... Whether there will be higher-level consultation will be for the Congress president to decide,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the suggestions can be given on the website — awaazbharatki.in — or by emailing to awaazbharatki@inc.in.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.