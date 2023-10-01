West Bengal Governor appoints interim VCs to six State universities

October 01, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Kolkata

With the West Bengal government still at odds with State Governor C.V. Ananda Bose over appointment of Vice Chancellors, the latter on Sunday appointed interim Vice Chancellors to six state-run universities.

The development comes days after the Supreme Court asked the West Bengal government to submit a list of all universities along with the disciplines taught there to help the court’s search-cum-select committee appoint regular Vice-Chancellors to the state-run universities.

The six interim Vice Chancellors appointed by the Governor are Achintya Saha for Murshidabad University, B.B. Parida for Mahatma Gandhi University, Nikhil Chandra Ray for Coochbehar Panchanan Barma University, Rathin Bandyopadhyay for Alipurduar University, Dilip Maity for Biswa Bangla University and CM Raveendran (Retd IPS) for North Bengal University.

Governor flouting law

Meanwhile, the Educationist Forum, West Bengal issued a statement and alleged that by making such appointments the Governor is flouting the orders of the Supreme Court. “The Hon’ble Chancellor continues to defy legal framework for appointment of Vice Chancellor, continues to delay and frustrate the operation of Bills passed by the State Legislative Assembly and openly flouts the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” a press statement signed by Om Prakash Mishra, on behalf of the Forum said.

The appointment of interim Vice Chancellors by the Governor has become a flash point between the Raj Bhawan and the State government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had threatened an economic blockade of the Universities if the Governor continues to appoint interim Vice Chancellors without consulting the State government. Education Minister Bratya Basu also criticised Governor Bose on several occasions alleging that he was not acting in consultation with the State government.

None of the 31 State run Universities have full time Vice Chancellors and the Governor has appointed interim Vice Chancellors without consulting the State government.