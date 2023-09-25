HamberMenu
Bengal Governor holds virtual meeting with interim V-Cs of State universities

A total of 22 interim V-Cs, appointed by West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose since May, attended the meeting, a Raj Bhavan source said

September 25, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 04:36 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose‘s decision to appoint the interim V-Cs of 16 State universities “without consulting the State Government” had drawn flak from the Education Minister. File

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose‘s decision to appoint the interim V-Cs of 16 State universities “without consulting the State Government” had drawn flak from the Education Minister. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on September 24 held a virtual meeting with interim Vice-Chancellors of State universities, who were appointed by him, to discuss academic and administrative issues faced by the higher educational institutions.

One of the V-Cs in attendance at the meeting told PTI that the Governor spoke about ways to run the institutions in the best interest of students.

"The honourable Governor asked us to strengthen the anti-ragging committee in our respective universities, among other things... He also said that he would be available on phone for any advice,” another V-C said.

A total of 22 interim V-Cs, appointed by Mr. Bose since May, attended the meeting, a Raj Bhavan source said.

Mr. Bose's decision to appoint the interim V-Cs of 16 State universities “without consulting the State Government” had drawn flak from the Education Minister.

The Raj Bhavan had countered the State Government’s criticism, saying the Governor had only acted in the interest of students, as a stalemate was created following the retirement of permanent V-Cs of the universities concerned.

