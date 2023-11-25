HamberMenu
Uttar Pradesh declares ‘no non-veg’ day on November 25

U.P.’s announcement comes days after it banned on production, storage, distribution, and sale of halal-certified food products in the state

November 25, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - Lucknow:

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh has ordered all slaughterhouses and meat shops to remain closed on November 25. File.

Uttar Pradesh has ordered all slaughterhouses and meat shops to remain closed on November 25. File. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared November 25 as “no non-veg day” on the birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vaswani, who advocated for a vegetarian lifestyle. U.P. ordered all slaughterhouses and meat shops to remain closed on Saturday.

“The birth anniversaries of our country’s great men who propounded the doctrine of ‘non-violence’ are celebrated as ‘non-violence’ days. Like we celebrate Mahavir Jayanti, Buddha Jayanti, Gandhi Jayanti and Sadhu TL Vaswani Jayanti, the U.P. government has been issuing notifications to keep the slaughterhouses closed in the State. On the occasion of birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vaswani on November 25, 2023, it has been declared as ‘no non-veg day’. All slaughterhouses and meat shops are to remain closed on the day,” reads a letter issued by Dharmendra Pratap Singh, Special secretary in U.P. government, addressed to all the District Magistrate (DM), Divisional Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners, among other senior state officials.

Also read: About 2,500 kg of halal-certified products seized in U.P. raids to enforce ban

U.P.’s announcement comes days after it banned on production, storage, distribution, and sale of halal-certified food products in the state. 

Sadhu Thanwardas Lilaram Vaswani, an educationist who started the Mira Movement, was born in a Sindhi family in Hyderabad Sindh (now in Pakistan). He raised his voice for the education and liberation of women in the country.

