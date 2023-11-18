HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttar Pradesh bans halal branding on food items

The office of State Food Commissioner issues order stating that such labelling is against a legislation on ensuring quality of edible products

November 18, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Citing relevant sections of law, the Uttar Pradesh Food Commissioner banned production, stocking and distribution of all halal-branded edible items in the State. Photo for representation. Photo: halalcertified.in

Citing relevant sections of law, the Uttar Pradesh Food Commissioner banned production, stocking and distribution of all halal-branded edible items in the State. Photo for representation. Photo: halalcertified.in

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned labelling halal on eatables such as dairy products, sugar, bakery items, peppermint oil, savouries and edible oil.

The office of the State Food Commissioner said in an order issued in Lucknow on Saturday that such labelling is against a legislation passed in 2006 on ensuring quality of edible products.

Also read | Case against Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, others for providing ‘forged’ halal certificates to boost sales

Commissioner Anita Singh, in the order, said that halal labelling creates confusion among the consumers and so it is against the principles of the State government law on quality of edibles products. The order also maintained that creating confusion among consumers is a punishable offence under the law.

Citing the relevant sections of the law, the senior official banned production, stocking and distribution of all halal-branded edible items in the State.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / food

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.