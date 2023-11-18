Uttar Pradesh bans halal branding on food items

November 18, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned labelling halal on eatables such as dairy products, sugar, bakery items, peppermint oil, savouries and edible oil.

The office of the State Food Commissioner said in an order issued in Lucknow on Saturday that such labelling is against a legislation passed in 2006 on ensuring quality of edible products.

Also read | Case against Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, others for providing ‘forged’ halal certificates to boost sales

Commissioner Anita Singh, in the order, said that halal labelling creates confusion among the consumers and so it is against the principles of the State government law on quality of edibles products. The order also maintained that creating confusion among consumers is a punishable offence under the law.

Citing the relevant sections of the law, the senior official banned production, stocking and distribution of all halal-branded edible items in the State.