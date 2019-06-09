Ushering in year’s cropping season in Assam: Season of seeds

As we wait for the monsoon to arrive, the year’s planting season has been ushered in by the Tiwas of Assam with the vibrant Wanchuwa festival. This is a significant festival for the Tiwas, one of the major ethnic groups of Assam.

The two-day Wanchuwa festival is usually marked by the sacrifice of a pig and prayers being offered for a bountiful harvest.

As spring comes to an end with a flourish and makes way for the rains, Tiwa communities in Karbi Anglong district perform the ritual sacrifice, which is accompanied by dances performed by young men of the community wearing brilliant tangerine head scarves. Following traditional custom, women winnow rice grains by hand and the men then ceremonially pound the rice into powder in large wooden mortars. Brewing fresh rice beer is also a major part of the festival.

Agriculture is the mainstay of the 3.16 lakh-strong Tiwa community, who practise shifting cultivation and grow paddy, sesame, ginger, mustard and chilli.

The Tiwas believe strongly that the Wanchuwa festival with its sacrifices, dances and rituals blesses seedlings and wards off natural calamities that damage the harvest.

(Images and Text by Ritu Raj Konwar)