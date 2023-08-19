HamberMenu
U.P. orders no FIR against entrepreneurs, traders without investigation

The Uttar Pradesh government described it as a step to stop hindrance in accelerating the State’s development

August 19, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh government said that CM Yogi Adityanath ordered that a preliminary investigation should be conducted before filing a FIR against traders and entrepreneurs. File

Uttar Pradesh government said that CM Yogi Adityanath ordered that a preliminary investigation should be conducted before filing a FIR against traders and entrepreneurs. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday order that a preliminary investigation should be conducted before registering a first information report (FIR) against traders and entrepreneurs in the State. The government aims to reduce the number of ‘baseless cases’ filed against business persons in Uttar Pradesh.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered on Saturday that a preliminary investigation should be conducted before filing a First Information Report (FIR) against traders and entrepreneurs. This move aims to reduce the number of baseless FIRs filed against businesspersons and traders in the state, which frequently result in harassment and undue pressure. Now, FIR cannot be lodged directly by any person against traders and entrepreneurs,” reads a Uttar Pradesh government release.

ALSO READ
U.P. govt. directs officials to probe ‘negative news items’ published by newspapers, media platforms

The Uttar Pradesh government described it as a step to stop hindrance in accelerating the State’s development.

“The government is committed to ensuring that in order to accelerate the state’s development projects, there is no hindrance is caused to ease of doing business. Simultaneously, the government is determined to prevent any form of harassment against entrepreneurs, traders, owners of educational institutions, hospitals, construction companies, hotels, and others, as well as their managerial-level employees,” it added, claiming that due to the government’s initiatives investment of ₹36 lakh crore is proposed in Uttar Pradesh.

