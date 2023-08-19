HamberMenu
U.P. govt. directs officials to probe ‘negative news items’ published by newspapers, media platforms

It is necessary to promptly investigate the facts mentioned in such news items as they malign the government’s image, says letter marked as top priority issued by the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister

August 19, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to probe into “negative news items” being published in daily newspapers and on media platforms in their respective jurisdictions.

A letter in this regard marked as top priority was issued by Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

‘Act promptly’

“Negative news items published in daily newspapers and on media platforms are compiled by the Information Department,” stated the letter dated August 16. It added that it is necessary to promptly investigate the facts mentioned in the “negative news items” as they malign the government’s image.

The letter also stated that “the negative news items would be registered/uploaded on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and forwarded for action to the respective Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates and heads of department”.

‘Twisted facts’

The letter said that if the State government comes to know that a specific incident has been presented with “twisted or misleading facts” to tarnish the image of the government or district administration, then the District Magistrate concerned should write to the management of the media group in question for clarification and mark a copy to the Information Department.

The District Magistrates will also have to upload the details of such news items on the IGRS portal for monitoring.

