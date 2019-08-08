Other States

U.P. man working in Kuwait gives triple talaq through WhatsApp

more-in

The incident comes just days after the Parliament passed a bill criminalising the practice.

A man divorced his wife here through triple talaq on WhatsApp from Kuwait, where he works as a labourer, after she filed a dowry and harassment case against him and his family, police said Thursday.

The incident comes just days after the Parliament passed a bill criminalising the practice.

Also Read
The FIR has been booked two days after the law was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Three booked in different States for triple talaq

 

Police said the dowry and harassment case was filed against the man and his family on May 27 by the woman, alleging that he demanded ₹5 lakh from her.

Police said the accused pressured the woman, who is from Bihari village under Sikheda police station in the district, to withdraw the case, but she refused.

On Wednesday, the woman approached the police alleging that her husband divorced her through triple talaq using WhatsApp from Kuwait, they said.

Sikheda police station SHO Ajay Kumar said the police are investigating the case.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
social issue
divorce
islam
laws
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2019 10:45:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/up-man-working-in-kuwait-gives-triple-talaq-through-whatsapp/article28876822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY