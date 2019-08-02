Three cases registered across different states under new triple talaq law

Two days after the bill criminalizing instant triple talaq was passed, three different cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana respectively.

Haryana

A 23-year-old man was booked for allegedly pronouncing instant triple talaq to his wife over phone in Haryana’s Nuh district, police said on Friday.

Salauddin was on Thursday booked under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, Station House Officer of Nagina police station, Nuh, Ajay Veer told PTI over phone.

“He has also been booked under Section 506 IPC (punishment for criminal intimidation). The complainant has alleged that she was threatened by him,” he said.

“A case had also been registered against Salauddin last month under the Dowry Prohibition Act on the complaint of his wife,” Veer added.

He said the woman, 21, who belongs to a village in Nuh, had alleged that her husband called her mother Thursday morning over phone and pronounced “talaq, talaq, talaq“.

Veer said the woman’s husband works as a driver.

“In her earlier complaint, the woman alleged that her husband and other family members had been torturing her for dowry. On Thursday, her husband called over phone which was picked by the woman’s mother and he said talaq, talaq, talaq, stating that he had snapped all relations with his wife. The aggrieved woman approached the police and we registered a case against her husband under the new Act,” he said.

On Friday, the woman and her family members, while talking to reporters in Nuh, said they want justice. “Where do I go now, I want justice,” the woman said. Her brother also demanded strict punishment to the accused in the case.

Police said no arrest has been made yet.

Maharashtra

The Thane police in Maharashtra registered a case against a man who allegedly pronounced instant triple talaq to his wife through WhatsApp.

Police at Mumbra on Thursday night registered an FIR under Section 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

Under Section 4 of the new act -- passed by Parliament on July 30 -- a Muslim husband who pronounces triple talaq is liable to be punished by imprisonment up to three years and fine.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by a 31-year-old woman, said senior police inspector Madhukar Kad.

Between 2015 and 2018, her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law harassed her for dowry, and her husband gave her triple talaq over phone and WhatsApp, the woman told police. Nobody has been arrested in the case yet.

Uttar Pradesh

A police station in Mathura booked a case against a man for pronouncing instant triple talaq to his wife.

Ikram, a resident of Haryana’s Nuh district, had married Jumirat about two years ago and was demanding ₹1 lakh as dowry from his in-laws who live in Krishna Nagar locality in Kosi Kalan town here.

The victim had returned to her maternal home following harassment and had lodged a complaint with the local police. The couple was then called at the ‘mahila thana’ (all-women police station) in the district for reconciliation, sub inspector Ruchi Tyagi said.

Both had reached a compromise after several counselling sessions. On July 30, they were called again by the police and their relation appeared cordial, she added.

However, as the couple stepped outside the police station, Ikram pronounced triple talaq on his wife after his mother-in-law expressed inability to fulfil his dowry demand, SSP Shalabh Mathur said.

An FIR was filed against Ikram at the women police station following a complaint by his mother-in-law, he added.