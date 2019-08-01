President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to triple talaq Bill

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Triple Talaq Bill that makes giving instant oral triple talaq or talalq-e-biddat a criminal offense with provisions of jail term up to three years.

The triple talaq law or the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights On Marriage) Act, 2019, has come into effect retrospectively from September 19, 2018.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Law and Justice notified the Bill as law in the official Gazette after receiving assent from President Kovind who is on a tour of West Africa.

On Tuesday, the Bill cleared the Rajya Sabha hurdle when the government managed 99 votes in favour against 84 Opposition votes.

The Opposition parties argued that the proposed law could be misused to harass Muslims and wanted it reviewed by a parliamentary panel.

The law now gives a police officer the power to arrest the offender without requiring a warrant, alleged the Opposition.

To check misuse, the government argued, the police takes cognisance only if the complaint is filed by the aggrieved woman or any of her relation by blood or marriage. The Bill also provides for bail by a magistrate but only after hearing the aggrieved woman.

The aggrieved woman is entitled to demand a maintenance for her and her dependent children under the Act.