UP govt suspends IPS officer over Kanpur ambush

Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended the then Kanpur police chief Anant Dev after a probe by a special investigation team pointed at a nexus between police and gangster Vikas Dubey, allegedly responsible for the death of eight policemen.
“Anant Dev has been suspended. The action has been taken on the basis of the SIT report,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.
Mr. Dev holds the rank of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police.
Eight policemen were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur as they headed there to arrest Dubey shortly after midnight on July 3.They were mowed down by bullets fired from the rooftops.
Dubey was shot dead by police on July 10 when he was allegedly trying to escape from their custody.
A three-member SIT formed to probe the ambush of policemen has pointed at a nexus between police and the slain gangster, officials said.
It has recommended action against police personnel and administration officials.
