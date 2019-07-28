Unnao rape survivor injured, family member killed as truck hits her car in Rae Bareli

A vehicle in which the survivor of Unnao rape case, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over-speeding truck, killing one member while leaving her and two others injured in Rae Bareli on July 28, police said.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is an accused in the rape case, was arrested on April 13, 2018.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said the victim, her paternal aunt, maternal aunt along with their advocate sustained serious injuries in the accident when they were on their way to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail. Her maternal aunt succumbed to injuries in a district hospital while the others have been transferred to a trauma centre in Lucknow and given security, police said.

Mr. Verma also said that on the directives of senior officials, he along with the mother of the survivor, three sisters and brother are rushing to Lucknow.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh told PTI that an over-speeding truck hit the car carrying the rape survivor. “There were showers and the truck driver lost control over the vehicle. The car driver tried to save the passengers, and but they sustained serious injuries,” he said.

The truck driver has fled from the spot after the accident.

The rape case came to light after the victim allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence.