Uddhav slams BJP on power sharing row

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday slammed the BJP for trying to prove him a liar and said he regretted going with the wrong people. Though he did not call off the alliance, Mr. Thackeray asked if lying was acceptable in Hindutva and demanded to know how the BJP would form the government in the State now.

The Sena chief spoke soon after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation and addressed the press.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday took on Devendra Fadnavis for insisting that there was no agreement to share the post of Chief Minister between the two allies.

Addressing a press conference at the Shiv Sena Bhavan, Mr. Thackeray mentioned that Sena was offered the post of deputy CM but when Sena refused, BJP chief Amit Shah had called him and asked what he wanted.

“I told him (Amit Shah) I want equal sharing of power including CM post. He (Shah) agreed and said both parties will adjust when the other’s CM is in chair. I agreed to that. Then Mr. Shah came to Matoshree and Devendraji was conveyed this decision. But he (Fadnavis) said I will face problems in my party if I say right now that CM post will be shared. That is why he did wordplay and used the words, ‘sharing of posts and responsibilities.’ It was definitely decided to share CM post.”