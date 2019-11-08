Other States

Uddhav slams BJP on power sharing row

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media in Mumbai on November 8, 2019.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media in Mumbai on November 8, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

The Sena chief spoke soon after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation and addressed the press.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday slammed the BJP for trying to prove him a liar and said he regretted going with the wrong people. Though he did not call off the alliance, Mr. Thackeray asked if lying was acceptable in Hindutva and demanded to know how the BJP would form the government in the State now.

The Sena chief spoke soon after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation and addressed the press.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday took on  Devendra Fadnavis for insisting that there was no agreement to share the post of Chief Minister between the two allies.

Also Read
Sanjay Raut. File

Raut hits out at BJP, says Sena wants sharing of CM post

 

Addressing a press conference at the Shiv Sena Bhavan, Mr. Thackeray  mentioned that Sena was offered the post of deputy CM but when Sena refused, BJP chief Amit Shah had called him and asked what he wanted.

“I told him (Amit Shah) I want equal sharing of power including CM post. He (Shah) agreed and said both parties will adjust when the other’s CM is in chair. I agreed to that. Then Mr. Shah came to Matoshree and Devendraji was conveyed this decision. But he (Fadnavis) said I will face problems in my party if I say right now that CM post will be shared. That is why he did wordplay and used the words, ‘sharing of posts and responsibilities.’ It was definitely decided to share CM post.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 12:43:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/uddhav-slams-bjp-on-power-sharing-row/article29925212.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY