Two landmines explode in Maoist-hit Malkangiri

Two landmines planted by Maoists exploded on the Bidarpatna-Hantalguda road in Swabhiman Anchal of Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Saturday. No injuries have been reported.

The landmine blast coincided with the visit of K. Vijay Kumar, senior Security Advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs on Left-Wing Extremism, to Malkangiri to take note of the continuing anti-Maoist operations in the area.

Mr. Kumar reached Badapada camp of the Border Security Force in Swabhiman Anchal to discuss the future strategy against Maoists with senior police officers. Superintendents of Police of Malkangiri and Visakhapatnam and Deputy Inspector General of police, south-west range of Odisha, were present at Badapada for the review meeting.

The Maoists had reportedly planted the landmines to target the security forces. According to police sources, between 4.30 p.m. and 5 p.m., two blasts occurred when a private vehicle crossed the spot on the road where the Improvised Explosive Devices had been planted. No one was injured in the incident.

Initial investigation has hinted that the two land mines contained around five kilograms and two kilograms of explosives.