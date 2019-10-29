Statue of mob violence victim installed in U.P.’s Bulandshahr

A statue has been installed to honour Sumit Dalal, the young resident of Syana in Bulandshahr, who lost his life in the mob violence at Chirangvathi police station following rumours of cow slaughter in the neighbouring Mahav village in December last year. Subodh Kumar Singh, an inspector of the Uttar Pradesh police, had also lost his life in the incident.

With Gau Rakshak Vir Shaheed Sumit inscribed on the arch of the temple-like structure, the family of Sumit installed his statue within their residential premises in Chirangvathi village on Sunday.

His father Amarjeet Singh threatened to leave Hinduism if his demand for a CBI inquiry in the case was not met. “I would convert and commit suicide on December 3 if the U.P. government does not concede to our demands,” he said.

Mr Amarjeet said that police was holding his son responsible for the killing of Singh when the fact was that his son died before the mob killed the police inspector. In a video that went viral on Monday, he could be heard saying that he was being punished by the Hindus.

Violence accused

Like Singh, Dalal also died of a gunshot wound on December 3. Though CM Yogi Aditynath awarded a compensation of ₹10 lakh to his family, the 20-year-old remained accused number 16 in the FIR registered by the police after the violence.

According to police sources, his post-mortem report confirmed that he was hit by a bullet fired from a 0.32 caliber weapon, the same bore which killed the inspector.