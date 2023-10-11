HamberMenu
Six bogies of North East Superfast Express derail in Bihar’s Buxar

No casualties have been reported yet from the train travelling to Assam from New Delhi.

October 11, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
Six bogies of North East Superfast Express (12506) train derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Buxer district of Bihar on October 11.

Six bogies of North East Superfast Express (12506) train derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Buxer district of Bihar on October 11. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Six bogies of North East Superfast Express (12506) train derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Buxer district of Bihar late evening.

No casualties have been reported yet and rescue team of the railways has rushed to the spot. The train was going to Tinsukia in Assam from New Delhi.

Quick response team from Danapur division of East Central Railway (ECR) has rushed to the spot.

Due to the derailment the up and down line of this route has been affected and trains of this route has been diverted.

Railways has issued the helpline number:

PNBE - 9771449971, DNR - 8905697493, ARA - 8306182542.

